Analyzing Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Recruiter.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 741.12%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -73.61% -498.78% -92.73% 12 ReTech -797.12% N/A -726.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and 12 ReTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $22.18 million 0.71 -$16.33 million ($2.54) -0.42 12 ReTech $660,000.00 4.18 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

12 ReTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Volatility and Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 14.56, indicating that its share price is 1,356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of 12 ReTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Recruiter.com Group beats 12 ReTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About 12 ReTech (Get Rating)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

