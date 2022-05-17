Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,550 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ARW traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. 7,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,538,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

