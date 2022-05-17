Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,550 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ARW traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. 7,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.
ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
