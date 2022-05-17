Andy Parsons Sells 95,161 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($93,847.14).

Andy Parsons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of Just Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10), for a total transaction of £140,093.12 ($172,698.62).

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 82.05 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £852.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56. Just Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 111.40 ($1.37). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JUST. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Just Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.39) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.25 ($1.58).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

