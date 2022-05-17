Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.

ANEB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,196. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.