Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after buying an additional 38,809 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

