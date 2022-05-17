Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Acquires 4 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 4 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,373 ($41.58) per share, with a total value of £134.92 ($166.32).
Anglo American stock traded up GBX 110.50 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,459 ($42.64). 3,152,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,762.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,383.80. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The stock has a market cap of £46.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.
Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
