Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Acquires 4 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Duncan Wanblad bought 4 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,373 ($41.58) per share, with a total value of £134.92 ($166.32).

Anglo American stock traded up GBX 110.50 ($1.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,459 ($42.64). 3,152,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,762.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,383.80. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.60). The stock has a market cap of £46.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.01) to GBX 3,900 ($48.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.91) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,533.75 ($43.56).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

