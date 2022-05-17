Anglo Asian Mining PLC Plans Dividend of $0.04 (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAZ opened at GBX 81.30 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36. Anglo Asian Mining has a one year low of GBX 78.25 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 164 ($2.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

