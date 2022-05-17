Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

TSE:APY opened at C$2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.56. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The firm has a market cap of C$579.35 million and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

