ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$315.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.77 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.