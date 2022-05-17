ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $513.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $138,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after buying an additional 119,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 66,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.