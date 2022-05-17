Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

