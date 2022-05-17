Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $493.59 on Tuesday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

