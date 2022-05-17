Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.92).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,401.20 ($17.27) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,595.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,462.76. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.18).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

