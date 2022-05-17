APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Insider P Anthony Lannie Sells 86,750 Shares

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

P Anthony Lannie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00.

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of APA by 1,385.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in APA by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

