APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.