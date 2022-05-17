APA (NASDAQ:APA) vs. Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Financial Review

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Genel Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genel Energy and APA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A APA 0 4 13 1 2.83

APA has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.15%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.12, indicating that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and APA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.53 -$308.00 million N/A N/A APA $7.99 billion 1.82 $973.00 million $7.00 6.14

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A APA 30.21% 11,632.79% 13.49%

Dividends

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. APA pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

APA beats Genel Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.