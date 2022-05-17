Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $53.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

