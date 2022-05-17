Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

APPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

