Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Major Shareholder Buys $125,634.40 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 32,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 28.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

