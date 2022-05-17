Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAOI. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

AAOI opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $379,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 81.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

