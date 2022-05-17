Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.85.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.