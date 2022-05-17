Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

APVO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $4.63 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 717.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

