Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

APTV opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

