Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 771,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ APYX opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.