Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.55). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 82.57% and a negative net margin of 533.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARAV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aravive from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

