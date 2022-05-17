Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.26 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 271.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 847,914 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

