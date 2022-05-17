Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,036. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.25.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

