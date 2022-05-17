ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($44.79) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.
Shares of MT opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
