ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.00) to €49.00 ($51.04) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($44.79) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of MT opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

