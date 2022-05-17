Arco Platform (ARCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCE stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.50 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

