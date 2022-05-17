Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 120,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

