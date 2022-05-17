Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 13.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
