Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP):

5/12/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

5/5/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

5/2/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00.

4/27/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

4/13/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.60 to $13.10. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. 53,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,813. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,558,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 244,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

