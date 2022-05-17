Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) CEO John P. Reed Acquires 40,000 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) CEO John P. Reed bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arhaus stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 1,203,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $11,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.