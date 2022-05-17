Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

ARLO stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

