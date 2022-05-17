Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

ARGTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

