Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

AJG stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.97. 12,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day moving average is $164.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.