Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Update

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,430.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCLF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Ascletis Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.