Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given a C$1.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.15 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.65 to C$1.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TSE:AOT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.72. 135,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$313.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

