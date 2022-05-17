ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives $8.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 137,287 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 855,838 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

