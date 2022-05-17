Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

ASH stock opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ashland Global by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.