Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.85.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.