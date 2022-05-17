Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 102.03% and a negative net margin of 485.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

