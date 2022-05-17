Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.74.

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant stock opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.