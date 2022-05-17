Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.74.
Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Assurant stock opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.25.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.
Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assurant (AIZ)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.