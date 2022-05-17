Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Issues Earnings Results

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of IONM stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Assure has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $11.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Assure in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

