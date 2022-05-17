Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Astika stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Astika Company Profile (Get Rating)
