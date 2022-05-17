Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Astika stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Astika has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Astika Company Profile

Astika Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. Previously, it operated in the music industry. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

