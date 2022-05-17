AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £115 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £115 ($141.77) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.93) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a £105 ($129.44) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.60) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £115 ($141.77) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($147.93) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £104.75 ($129.12).

Shares of LON:AZN traded down GBX 28 ($0.35) on Tuesday, hitting £104.38 ($128.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,349. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,870 ($97.02) and a 12 month high of £110 ($135.60). The company has a market capitalization of £161.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

