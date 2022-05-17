Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 71,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $52.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $17,323,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $11,158,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,115,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

