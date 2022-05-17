Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Astronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 754.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $335.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.80. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

