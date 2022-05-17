Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.94% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.