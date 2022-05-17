Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Atento has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The firm had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.