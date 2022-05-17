Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 24.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATER. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Aterian news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aterian by 3,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

