Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

